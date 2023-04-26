The sports category has moved to a new website.
Ebonyi state names international airport after President Buhari

Ima Elijah

International airlines to land Ebonyi soon.

Governor Umahi thanks President Buhari for accepting the honour of having the airport named after him.
The new airport has also been named after the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, in recognition of his contributions to national development.

Obianuju Alo, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Aviation and Technology, expressed her excitement over the inauguration of flight operations.

Alo emphasised the significance of the new airport in enhancing the economic fortunes of Ebonyi State. "With the airport inauguration, Ebonyi State is open for business," she said.

Alo also revealed that two flights will be landing at the airport every week, one from Abuja and another from Lagos. "We want to encourage all Ebonyians and investors to come to Ebonyi and do their business," she added. "Ebonyi will now start exporting agricultural products to the entire world."

Alo further disclosed that international airlines would soon be coming to Ebonyi State, which would create employment opportunities for the people and benefit the local community.

The state government has approved six individuals per Local Government Area to be scheduled for a test flight from Abuja and Lagos.

The state government will bear the cost of the tickets for the test flight.

In a statement by Governor David Umahi, he said that the airport's completion was one of the greatest achievements of his administration. He praised the federal government for approving the airport, stating that it would help to facilitate the transportation of goods and services in the state.

He also thanked President Buhari for accepting the honour of having the airport named after him. He noted that the president had made significant contributions to the development of the nation, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, security, and anti-corruption.

The Governor reiterated his commitment to the development of Ebonyi State, stating that his administration would continue to initiate projects and programs that would improve the lives of the people.

