Ebonyi records 202 cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV) in 2022 – Taskforce

“The cases during the period include, 100 spousal battery, 20 abandonment and 82 rape and child defilement.

She explained that intervention had been enhanced since the amendment of five sections of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law in the state.

The coordinator said Ebonyi State Government had inaugurated Legal and Para-legal Team in the efforts to ensure sronger justice of matters in the state.

“The legal team is mandated to look into matters, help to prosecute, charge and other things that will facilitate justice for victims of GBV,” Nwanchor said.

Nwanchor said the essence of the inauguration was to help victim of GBV get quick justice.

Mrs Flora Egwu, Deputy Coordinator of the GBV task force, added that the figure recordered comprised different violence including, sexual and physical assaults.

Egwu, who is also the Focal Person, National Obstetric Fistula Centre in Abakaliki, one-stop centre, said others include economic, emotional and sociological violence.

She expressed satisfaction that the team inaugurated, would guarantee speedy justice for GBV victims.

Mr Ikechukwu Nwaogu, Executive Director, Economic and Social Empowerment of Rural Communities (ESERC) said he was working on building community and state structures that could be part in the fight against GBV.

“We are implementing partners under spotlight initiative, an EU-UN funding programme on ending violence in the state. We are currently in four local government areas of the state, building community advocacy groups on GBV,” Nwaogu said.

Mrs Goodness Mgbaja, the State Programme Officer, Civil Resource Development and Documentation Centre, (CIRDDOC), said paucity of funds was the major challenge in the fight against GBV as well as cultural norms.

“We expect that the legal team will bring in experts to ensure justice and address issues of GBV in the state.

“We are making a passionate appeal to the state government, to implement budget for response and prevention of GBV. It will go a long way,” Mgbaja said.

Mrs Florence Onwa, the Gender Desk Officer in the ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, thanked the organisers on their commitment towards eradication of GBV.

Mrs Rosegold Okoro, Desk Officer Adolescent Health, Reproductive Health Unit, Public Health Department, thanked the Integrated Health Programme (IHP-USAID) for inclusion of gender into adolescent health.

Emilia Okon, Gender Social Inclusion Advisor, IHP-Ebonyi, said that the meeting was critical to boost coordination of state and local level of the GBV taskforce members.

Okon disclosed that the project had been supportive in building capacity to respond to cases at state and local levels.

She commended the state government for the amendment of five sections of the VAPP law, describing it as a huge success.