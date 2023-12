Ebonyi Police record 487 arrests, 300 cases from June till date

The command also said it prosecuted 140 cases and charged 187 suspects to court within the period. The state Commissioner of Police, Augustina Ogbodo, gave the figures at a press conference in Abakaliki.

Ogbodo said that the command secured 15 convictions and recovered 12 stolen vehicles and 20 assorted firearms within the period.

“The command has also recovered 350 ammunitions of different calibres, and dislodged criminals from numerous hideouts in different parts of the state.

“Permit me to appreciate the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr Kayode Egbetokun, who availed us the opportunity to serve the state in this capacity.

“I commend sister agencies, whose cooperation helped us to achieve some of these breakthroughs,” she said.

The commissioner thanked the state Gov Francis Nwifuru and his team for creating an enabling environment for effective discharge of duties.

“We will continue to solicit support from stakeholders.