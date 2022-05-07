Ebonyi: Grant pardon to Kanu, CAN appeals to Buhari

The town hall meeting was attended by leaders, stakeholders and traditional rulers from the South-East among others.

“We pray that he will be granted pardon, we call on all agitators to cease all forms of hostilities and demand for a nation where the plight of the poor; the weak, the oppressed will be addressed.

“As a body that is of genuine counsel, our country is currently challenged greatly by insecurity and societal conflict here and there with high level of poverty. A great number of our families are living in the fear of the unknown.

“Your Excellency, as a father of our dear nation and South-East, we bring to your notice that the sit-at-home order has crippled the economy of the region and banditry is engulfing the nation.

“Our society is growing by violence with a lot of youth restiveness.

“We know that you are doing your best to solve these problems, but we request your Excellency for more dialogue with all nationalists and more empowerment to the various security agencies to tackle this monster called insecurity.

“We request that you exercise the promotion of equity, fairness, and social justice by all institutions and political parties, especially as we approach the year of transition.

“We plead with you for political solution as a father, a loving father; a forgiving father to grant Nnamdi Kanu freedom.

“Your Excellency, history shall be kind to you and you will have the greatest ovation in the world if your administration can do that which all think will not be possible to assist for the emergence of President of Nigeria of Igbo extraction in 2023.

“It was done in South West in 1999 and the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and other agitating groups ceased all hostilities.

“Agitations in the South-East will likewise disappear if you grant us that unique privilege,” Nwali said.