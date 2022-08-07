RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ebonyi threatens to arrest host communities leaders over destruction of airport fence

Ebonyi plans to arrest stakeholders in host communities of its international airport if they fail to identify those destroying the facility’s perimeter fence.

Governor, Dave Umahi.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Uchenna Orji made the declaration in a statement he issued on Saturday in Abakaliki.

Orji said stakeholders on government’s radar include traditional rulers, town union presidents, councillors, development centre coordinators and village heads of the host communities.

“The state government has in the past six months rebuilt parts of the fence destroyed by members of the host communities.

“Government is worried that this development may hamper the smooth take-off of the airport’s operations in 2022.

“Government is dismayed that airport’s perimeter fences in other states were not being destroyed or vandalised by their host communities,’’ the statement read.

Orji expressed regret that the airport had been under attack since construction began.

“The state government has, therefore, decided to take steps to secure the fence and property to enable operations of the airport to take-off as scheduled.

“This is the final warning from the state government in this regard,’’ the commissioner warned.

The airport is situated within Amuzu community of Ezza South Local Government Area and Oriuzor along Umuezekoha in Ezza North Local Government Area of the state.

