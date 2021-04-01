The announcement is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abakaliki by Deputy Gov. Kelechi Igwe.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ezza and Effium communities in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi had been embroiled in deep crisis, leading to wanton destruction of lives and property.

The crisis reportedly arose from leadership tussle within the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the area.

The statement notes that military and police operatives have been fully deployed in the area to enforce the order.

“Miscreants and hoodlums, including mercenaries hiding in the forest and bushes, are advised to vacate the community immediately.

“We are saying this in their own interest, because security agencies will leave no stone unturned to root them out.

“Also, those who are in the habit of raising false alarm to distract and divert attention of security agents are by this announcement advised to desist from doing so.

“Such persons will be tracked, arrested and prosecuted as one of those promoting the crisis,” Igwe warned.