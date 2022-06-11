Ebonyi govt house photographer regains freedom after 3 days in kidnappers’ den.

He was abducted in the area, while returning to Abakaliki, Ebonyi, from Aba, Abia state.

Mr Simion Ituma, his neighbour and family friend, told NAN on Saturday in Abakaliki that Nwube was released on Saturday.

Ituma explained that the victim regained freedom alongside his friend’s mother-in-law, who was with him.

“Yes, he has been released, but right now, he is in Ogwu Police station, Awgu local government area of Enugu state.

“He was taken to the police station there to enable him settle with the officers of the Nigerian police. You know his car was taken to the police after he was abducted.

“I must tell you, he is free and in good health as well as his friend’s mother-in-law. Thank God for everything,” Ituma added.