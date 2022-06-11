RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ebonyi govt house photographer regains freedom after 3 days in kidnappers’ den

Mr Uchenna Nwube, Ebonyi state government house photographer, has regained his freedom after three days in kidnappers’ den.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the photographer, attached to government house press unit, was kidnapped on Wednesday evening, June 7, at about 7pm along Okigwe/Aba/Enugu expressway.

He was abducted in the area, while returning to Abakaliki, Ebonyi, from Aba, Abia state.

Mr Simion Ituma, his neighbour and family friend, told NAN on Saturday in Abakaliki that Nwube was released on Saturday.

Ituma explained that the victim regained freedom alongside his friend’s mother-in-law, who was with him.

“Yes, he has been released, but right now, he is in Ogwu Police station, Awgu local government area of Enugu state.

“He was taken to the police station there to enable him settle with the officers of the Nigerian police. You know his car was taken to the police after he was abducted.

“I must tell you, he is free and in good health as well as his friend’s mother-in-law. Thank God for everything,” Ituma added.

NAN recalls that the Police command in Ebonyi had explained that the incident did not take place within its jurisdiction.

