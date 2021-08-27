Ebonyi govt denies collecting N6bn from Buhari to build cattle ranch

The disclosure drew widespread reactions from citizens and groups in the state with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) criticising the state government for not disclosing the collection of such fund.

Mr Francis Nwaze, Special Assistant to the state Governor on Media and Publicity, in a statement made available to NAN in Abakaliki, on Thursday, said that the state government did not receive any such funds.

“The government will not receive any money for ranching, because there is no land for such purpose in the state.

“Ebonyi citizens should see ranching as a personal decision and anyone engaging in such venture must use his or her land to implement it,” the statement read.