The Commissioner for Internal Security, Mr Stanley Emegha condemned the act in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Sunday.

NAN reports that two male inspectors of police and a female officer were involved in the incident.

Emegha urged security agencies to investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to book.

“The incident is an act of terrorism and Ebonyi people are not known for terrorism. The act is condemnable and not acceptable to the state government.

“We are still waiting for the police to brief us on what happened; we have given the officers 48 hours on that while investigation is ongoing,” the commissioner stated.

The Police Public Relation Officer, Ebonyi Command, DSP Loveth Odah confirmed that unknown gunmen invaded the station, killing three officers.

“Their corpses have been deposited in the morgue and investigation into the ugly incident is ongoing and the perpetrators must surely be brought to book,” Odah said.

On property damaged, the PPRO said three rooms in the police quarters were also totally burnt and property destroyed at the station.

“Two patrol, one exhibit vehicles and one car belonging to a police officer were also burnt,” Odah stated.