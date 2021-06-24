RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ebonyi govt begins 3-day prayer over death of 2 commissioners

The Ebonyi Government has begun a three-day intercessory prayer following the death of two commissioners in the state.

Ebonyi state Governor, David Umahi. [thewillnigeria]
This is contained is a statement issued by Mr Francis Nwaze, the Special Assistant to Gov. David Umahi, on Media and Publicity on Thursday.

The prayer tagged “God Protect Our Dear State and Leaders’’ is being organised in conjunction with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ebonyi chapter.

Nwaze quoted the governor as saying that the prayer was for the leaders in the state and Nigeria at large.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fidelis Nweze, Commissioner for Infrastructural Development died at the Turkish Hospital in Abuja on Tuesday following an auto crash, barely after Mrs Uche Okah, Commissioner of Housing passed on.

The governor has ordered for autopsy on Nweze.

“We have directed an autopsy on Nweze. We have also directed that the driver and orderly should go to the Commissioner of Police and make their statements.

“The two commissioners are irreplaceable and I am saying it with all sense of sincerity, they are destiny helpers to me; while we live, let us live well,’’ Umahi had stated.

Ebonyi govt begins 3-day prayer over death of 2 commissioners

