The Ebonyi Government has granted scholarships to 82 students from the state who made first class in their various disciplines, up to doctorate level.

Dr Kenneth Ugbala, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) made the disclosure on Thursday in Abakaliki while addressing newsmen on the outcome of the state’s Executive Council (EXCO) meeting.

Ugbala said that the students, who graduated with first degrees from different universities across the country, made the state proud with their achievements.

“Three of them that studied civil engineering have also been offered automatic employment by the governor and posted to the office of the Special Assistant on Hospital Projects, to be in line with their area of discipline.

“The council considered a memo by the chairman and members of the state Civil Service Commission and it is in line with the government’s policy of empowering the youths.

“The council appreciated their brilliance in answering the questions thrown at them and further directed that they be assisted to form first class clubs.

“The essence is for them to have peer review mechanisms in line with their disciplines and be able to replicate same on students in secondary schools and others who want to emulate them,” he said.

The SSG further noted the students would be placed on a living wage of N20, 000 monthly while the SSG’s office is directed to initiate a paper for the approval of N50, 000 each for their upkeep.

He said some of them would be posted to technical and other secondary schools across the state to teach.

Mrs Blessing Ezeoke, Permanent Secretary designate, state Ministry of Education, noted that the students would be sent to special science schools across the state.

“The special science schools in Igbeagu, Izzi Local Government Area and that of Uburu, Ohaozara LGA, will each receive 13 graduates.

“The Girls Special Science School, Ezillo in Ishielu local council will receive 30 teachers while others will go to technical colleges across the state,” she said.