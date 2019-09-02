The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Uhuo was recently sacked by the state government for observed lack of confidence and lack of direction in the performance of his official duties.

Mr Emmanuel Uzor, Chief Press Secretary to the state Governor made the disclosure on Monday in Abakaliki.

He, however, said that the vacancy was limited to Ezza South Local Government Area (LGA) the former commissioner’s home council.

“Interested candidates with much emphasis on females who are from this LGA, must have the requisite knowledge in Information management with bias in Information Communication Technology (ICT).

“Such candidates are required to apply for the position through the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

“The shortlisted candidates shall face thorough screening and interview by the state Executive Council, security agencies and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Uzor said in a statement.

“All interested candidates are expected to submit their application forms with their Curriculum Vitae (CV) on or before Sept. 13, 2019.’’