ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ebonyi Governor's wife vows to revitalise WDC to empower women, youths for a better society

News Agency Of Nigeria

She stated that the reactivation of the centre would improve the livelihood of women and youths for a better society.

The Wife of Ebonyi Governor, Mrs Mary-Maudline Nwifuru.
The Wife of Ebonyi Governor, Mrs Mary-Maudline Nwifuru.

Recommended articles

Nwifuru made the promise on Tuesday when Civil Defence Officers Wives Association, (CDOWA) officials in the state paid her a courtesy visit to her office in Abakaliki.

The governor’s wife said that the skill acquisition centre at the WDC would support and equip women-led community pressure groups with knowledge, resources and skills to challenge social injustices affecting women and children.

According to her, the reactivation of the centre would improve the livelihood of women and youths for a better society. She urged them to continue to embrace peace in their respective environment and engage in positive work to improve the status of their families.

ADVERTISEMENT

Josephine Elijah, Chairperson of CDOWA, stated that the association planned to establish a self-defence academy, where primary and secondary school children would be taught basic self-defence techniques and security consciousness.

Elijah added that the association's major objective was to bring officers' wives to harness their potential.

“This is imperative owing to the rise of rape, abduction and sexual harassment in the society,” Elijah said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ebonyi Governor's wife vows to revitalise WDC to empower women, youths for a better society

Ebonyi Governor's wife vows to revitalise WDC to empower women, youths for a better society

US urges Nigeria to implement EndSARS panel reports

US urges Nigeria to implement EndSARS panel reports

NDLEA arrests 195 suspects, convicts 68, rehabilitates 12 in Akwa Ibom

NDLEA arrests 195 suspects, convicts 68, rehabilitates 12 in Akwa Ibom

Obiano in court as EFCC prepares to arraign him over alleged ₦4bn fraud

Obiano in court as EFCC prepares to arraign him over alleged ₦4bn fraud

Governor Buni donates ₦100m to GSM market fire victims

Governor Buni donates ₦100m to GSM market fire victims

US companies are ready to invest in Nigeria - Blinken

US companies are ready to invest in Nigeria - Blinken

Late Dowen student Sylvester Oromoni set to be laid to rest on January 27

Late Dowen student Sylvester Oromoni set to be laid to rest on January 27

FAAC distributes ₦1.127tn December revenue to Federal, State, Local Governments

FAAC distributes ₦1.127tn December revenue to Federal, State, Local Governments

Blinken visits Tinubu, US pledges economic partnership with Nigeria

Blinken visits Tinubu, US pledges economic partnership with Nigeria

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

Youths should be engaged to drive nation’s economy - Governor Radda

Gov Makinde

Oyo Government confirms 2 dead, 77 injured in Ibadan explosion tragedy

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, at the scene of the Ibadan explosion on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. [Twitter:@oyostategovt]

We know company using building where Ibadan explosion started - Makinde

Scenes Of The Ibadan Explosion [Twitter:@nemanigeria]

Makinde calls for calm as death toll from Ibadan explosion rises to 3