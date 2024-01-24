Ebonyi Governor's wife vows to revitalise WDC to empower women, youths for a better society

Nwifuru made the promise on Tuesday when Civil Defence Officers Wives Association, (CDOWA) officials in the state paid her a courtesy visit to her office in Abakaliki.

The governor’s wife said that the skill acquisition centre at the WDC would support and equip women-led community pressure groups with knowledge, resources and skills to challenge social injustices affecting women and children.

According to her, the reactivation of the centre would improve the livelihood of women and youths for a better society. She urged them to continue to embrace peace in their respective environment and engage in positive work to improve the status of their families.

Josephine Elijah, Chairperson of CDOWA, stated that the association planned to establish a self-defence academy, where primary and secondary school children would be taught basic self-defence techniques and security consciousness.

Elijah added that the association's major objective was to bring officers' wives to harness their potential.