Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has tested positive for coronavirus and has gone on self-isolation.

This development brings the total number of governors who are on isolation to three.

Governors Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State had earlier tested positive for the infection and have gone on isolation.

Umahi, in a statement on Saturday, said the result of the test conducted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) returned positive.

The governor, who said he is not showing any symptom at the moment also disclosed that some of his aides tested positive for the virus.

He, however, urged the state’s residents to take precautionary measures announced by the NCDC more seriously.

To keep up the fight against the spread of the virus in the state, Umahi said his deputy, Kelechi Igwe will take over the coordination of the state’s fight against the pandemic.

While addressing his cabinet member, Umahi said, “If I test positive, my deputy will carry on with the fight as a frontline worker, but we will be extremely careful and use zoom to do our jobs. No retreat, no surrender! We will fight this COVID-19 matter to the end.

“We will have the public hearing on our proposed plan of the COVID-19 fight next week and either me or my deputy will head the meeting, and I will contribute through zoom, if I test positive.”

As of Friday, July 3, 2020, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ebonyi state stood at 438, with three deaths and about 357 discharged cases.