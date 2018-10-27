Ebonyi First Lady tasks women on governance

news

Wife of the Ebonyi Governor, Mrs Rachael Umahi, has tasked Nigerian women on the need to play active role in governance by being proactive in political activities.

Mrs Umahi made the call at the grand finale of the four-day Zonal Women Summit held on Friday in Abakaliki.

Speaking on the theme of the summit “Total Woman,” she described a total woman as one with deep sense to surrender, was less worried and could surmount stressful issues.

She advised women to be more responsive to their duties as mothers and virtuous wives since they played active role anywhere successes were recorded.

The event was organised by the Office of the Governor’s Wife in collaboration with the United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Mrs Umahi applauded the contribution of the State Government, Chairmen of local government areas in the state, UNICEF and traditional rulers towards the success of the programme.

The Chairperson of the occasion, Mrs Catherine Ogbu, said that women were unique, adding that their failure to play their role as women, wives and mothers affected every other segment of the society.

Ogbu encouraged the women to always stand out in their actions and conducts.

The Focal Person, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in Ebonyi, Mrs Ngozi Obichukwu, said that the women of the state had been rebranded.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event featured lectures on maternal health, birth registration of children, roles of women in the promoting peace in the family and communities, among others.

NAN reports that the four-day summit had taken place at the three senatorial zones of the state and attracted women from all walks of life.