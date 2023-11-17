ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ebonyi firefighters rescue fuel tanker as gen set explodes inside filling station

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ibiam also said that an official of the station was partially wounded and currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed health facility.

Fire fighters (image used for illustration) [Facebook/Rauf Aregbesola]
Fire fighters (image used for illustration) [Facebook/Rauf Aregbesola]

Recommended articles

The Director of the commission, Raphael Ibiam, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki.

Ibiam said that the tanker caught fire from the heat emitted by a generating set used for dispensing the product.

He said that the fire was quickly averted by his team of firefighters.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the team arrived at the station, located at Ishieke Junction on the Abakaliki-Enugu highway, and acted promptly to prevent further escalation of the fire to the station.

Ibiam also said that an official of the station was partially wounded and currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed health facility.

He further said that the fire burnt the generator, tyres of the truck and the hose for offloading of products.

“The incident happened around 10:38 am from the generator to the tyres but we were able to manage the fire.

“The driver of the truck quickly drove out from the station to avoid escalation,” Ibiam said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called on the public to adhere to precautionary measures to prevent fire outbreaks.

He also admonished the residents, traders, and petrol service stations, among other outlets, to keep a fire extinguisher to control fire outbreaks.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Minister lauds Tinubu’s vision to provide affordable housing for Nigerians

Minister lauds Tinubu’s vision to provide affordable housing for Nigerians

18 ships with assorted goods to berth at Lagos ports

18 ships with assorted goods to berth at Lagos ports

Ebonyi firefighters rescue fuel tanker as gen set explodes inside filling station

Ebonyi firefighters rescue fuel tanker as gen set explodes inside filling station

Frozen catfish will reduce market price, increase availability – Association

Frozen catfish will reduce market price, increase availability – Association

Immigration foils attempt to smuggle 7 Nigerian girls to Burkina Faso

Immigration foils attempt to smuggle 7 Nigerian girls to Burkina Faso

Imo Governor Uzodinma explains why he won the governorship election

Imo Governor Uzodinma explains why he won the governorship election

Uzodinma receives certificate of return from INEC after victory in Imo

Uzodinma receives certificate of return from INEC after victory in Imo

FG reverses implementation of Nigerian universities’ payment of 40% IGR to govt

FG reverses implementation of Nigerian universities’ payment of 40% IGR to govt

INEC issues certificate of return to Douye Diri

INEC issues certificate of return to Douye Diri

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Twitter:INEC]

2 million voters registered to vote in Kogi governorship election - INEC

Dino Melaye [Twitter/@_dinomelaye]

New Lokoja will emerge in 4 years – Melaye

Federal govt appeals to State govts to provide land for irrigation projects (Channels Television)

Federal govt appeals to State govts to provide land for irrigation projects

Rising fire incidents at early stage of harmattan in Kaduna alarming - NEMA

Rising fire incidents at early stage of harmattan in Kaduna alarming - NEMA