Security agent accidentally shoots Ebubeagu personnel at APC congress in Ebonyi

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Ebonyi says it has commenced investigations into the shooting of an Ebubeagu Security Network personnel on Saturday.

Security agent accidentally shoots Ebubeagu personnel at APC congress in Ebonyi. [LIB]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the personnel, simply identified as Seriki, was reportedly shot during the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress in Ugwuachara area of Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Aliyu Garba, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that investigations had commenced on the incident.

“We are still investigating the incident and we will brief the press at the end of the investigation,” he said.

Other sources, however, gave NAN different versions of the incident, which made residents of the area scamper for safety.

One of the sources said that the Ebubeagu personnel was shot during an exchange of gunfire with some unknown gunmen who attempted to snatch the ward congress voting materials.

“The Ebubeagu personnel, with the assistance of security agencies, engaged the unknown gunmen who later fled the scene, having being overpowered.

“The personnel was hit during the crossfire, while efforts to revive him at the Alex-Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki yielded no result,” the source narrated.

Another source, however, said it was during the exchange of fire that a personnel of one of the security agencies accidentally shot the Ebubeagu operative.

“He was mistakenly shot by a security personnel, as they were pursuing the fleeing gunmen,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

