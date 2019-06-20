The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Thursday. reassured Nigerians that adequate measures had been put in place at the nation’s airports to prevent Ebola outbreak in the country.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, gave the assurance in an interview with the known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, following fresh outbreak of the disease in Uganda.

Yakubu said FAAN, Port Health Authority and the Federal Ministry of Health were always on high alert to prevent the disease from coming into Nigeria via the airports.

She said: “Port Health, in collaboration with FAAN, has never relaxed in the screening of passengers coming into the country.

“All the measures we put in place after the 2014 incident when an American Liberian, Mr Patrick Sawyer, brought the virus into Nigeria through the Lagos Airport are still there.

“If you go to any of our arrival halls, you will find the thermal screening machine and every passenger that comes in must pass through the equipment before approaching the immigration desk.”

According to her, the machine screens the passengers to detect high temperature and also capture their images.

She said those with high temperature are pulled aside by Port Health officers for explanation and further observations.

“Nigerians should be rest assured that Port Health, FAAN and Ministry of Health are on top of the situation.

“We are hopeful that with what we have put in place that there will never be another Ebola outbreak in our country.”