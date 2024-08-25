Ebira youths congratulate Ododo on Supreme Court victory, condemn Bello's trial

In a statement issued in Lokoja by its president, Malam Adams Abu-Suberu, and secretary, Clement Adabara, the group described Bello as the “winner of the golden boot” and congratulated him and his successor.

They praised Bello’s achievements, including abolishing the class system in Kogi State and giving voices to all ethnic groups.

The group expressed gratitude to God for allowing two sons of the Ebira people to become governors of Kogi State and thanked Bello for fighting for ethnic pride.

They conferred on him the title of Otase, the Ebira foremost warrior award, for giving Kogi State a people-friendly and empathetic governor like Ododo.