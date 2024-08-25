ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ebira youths congratulate Ododo on Supreme Court victory, condemn Bello's trial

News Agency Of Nigeria

They praised Bello’s achievements, including abolishing the class system in Kogi State and giving voices to all ethnic groups.

Yahaya Bello and the Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo.
Yahaya Bello and the Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo.

Recommended articles

In a statement issued in Lokoja by its president, Malam Adams Abu-Suberu, and secretary, Clement Adabara, the group described Bello as the “winner of the golden boot” and congratulated him and his successor.

They praised Bello’s achievements, including abolishing the class system in Kogi State and giving voices to all ethnic groups.

The group expressed gratitude to God for allowing two sons of the Ebira people to become governors of Kogi State and thanked Bello for fighting for ethnic pride.

ADVERTISEMENT

They conferred on him the title of Otase, the Ebira foremost warrior award, for giving Kogi State a people-friendly and empathetic governor like Ododo.

The group dismissed corruption allegations against Bello as “phoney” and said the victory of Gov. Ododo at the last governorship elections and the Supreme Court’s confirmation were testaments to Bello’s achievements and acceptance by the people of Kogi.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Defence Minister donates ₦20m to Jigawa govt to support flood disaster victims

Defence Minister donates ₦20m to Jigawa govt to support flood disaster victims

Japanese government honours Nigerian Prof. with prestigious award

Japanese government honours Nigerian Prof. with prestigious award

Ebira youths congratulate Ododo on Supreme Court victory, condemn Bello's trial

Ebira youths congratulate Ododo on Supreme Court victory, condemn Bello's trial

Thunderstorms, rains to hit Nigeria for 3 days with flooding in major cities

Thunderstorms, rains to hit Nigeria for 3 days with flooding in major cities

Shettima preaches marital values at Taraba Gov's daughter, IGP's son's weddings

Shettima preaches marital values at Taraba Gov's daughter, IGP's son's weddings

We’re yet to receive FG’s rice - Residents of Kaduna, Kano, Katsina lament

We’re yet to receive FG’s rice - Residents of Kaduna, Kano, Katsina lament

NIA DG submits resignation letter to Tinubu

NIA DG submits resignation letter to Tinubu

Anambra govt bans weddings, shows, other social gatherings on school premises

Anambra govt bans weddings, shows, other social gatherings on school premises

Police detain woman caught with anti-aircraft ammunition in Nasarawa State

Police detain woman caught with anti-aircraft ammunition in Nasarawa State

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurates last Red Line flyover in Mushin [X:@jidesanwoolu]

Gov Sanwo-Olu inaugurates last of 5 Red Line rail flyovers in Mushin

Nigeria getting it right in defence capabilities – Expert [NAN]

Expert lists what Nigeria is doing right in building defence capabilities

Justice Sylvanus Oriji and Attorney General of Ondo State, Dr Kayode Ajulo

Justice who restricted Abuja protesters deserve national honours, senior lawyer

Dr Daniel Kolawole Olukoya is the founder of the Mountain of Fire Ministry

MFM produces highest number of first-class graduates in Nigeria - GO boasts