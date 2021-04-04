Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has felicitated Christians in the state over Easter, lauding the peaceful coexistence between Christians and Muslims in the state despite efforts to cause friction by insurgents.

Zulum, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau, urged Christians to use the season for sober reflection and imbibing the teachings of Jesus Christ.

“A season like this which calls for deep and shared reflection on our lives in general, should remind us of not just the challenges we continually face, but also, to be grateful for some accomplishments we have made together as citizens with equal stakes in the Borno project.

“For me, one great accomplishment recorded in Borno State is the peaceful co-existence between Muslims and Christians across the 27 Local Government Areas despite being faced with all manner of inciting tactics deployed by those who wish to knock our heads.

“I am immensely proud of the people of Borno for the religious harmony between Christians and Muslims in families, communities, schools, all our social and political gatherings, at Government institutions, private work places, markets and other business places, in our sporting activities and other aspects of our shared existence.

“I thank and commend our traditional rulers, elders and religious leaders in both faith, for being role models for younger ones and for our children.

“Indeed, I am proud of the religious peace we have, and I urge us all to continue to do whatever we can to nurture and preserve that precious harmony between us,” Zulum said.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to sustaining that bond of peace and lasting solution to insurgency.

The governor, who also commended the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Multinational Joint Task Force, and volunteers of the Civilian Joint Task Force, for their sacrifices towards peace in Borno, however urged them not to relent.