Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has reversed his decision on the relaxation of lockdown in Ondo State after meeting with representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state.

On Wednesday, April 8, 2020, the state government approved the request of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the state to observe the Easter Sunday worship in various churches across the state.

The decision to relax the lockdown in the state was greeted with criticism as the state recorded a new case of coronavirus on Friday, April 11, 2020.

In a tweet on Saturday, Akerdolu said he has met with CAN representatives and they have resolved that the services will not hold again.

He tweeted, “I’ve heard you all and your concerns on the need to #LockDownOndo. I have just concluded a meeting with CAN and we have resolved that the services will not hold again. Thanks for your concerns. Stay blessed and Happy Easter to all”.

Currently, Ondo state has two cases of coronavirus.