Easter: Saraki greets Christians, urges Nigerians to adopt spirit of sacrifice

Saraki asks Nigerians to use this period to demonstrate that they are first Nigerians before being Christians or Muslims.

Bukola Saraki



Immediate past Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki has congratulated Christians across the world, particularly the ones in Nigeria, on this year’s Easter celebration which symbolizes the resurrection of Jesus Christ and also urged them to embrace the spirit of sacrifice for the survival and development of the country.

In a statement by Yusuph Olaniyonu, his spokesperson, Saraki noted that Easter represents the sacrifice Jesus Christ made for the benefit of mankind and that those who believe and follow his teachings must also accept the need for them to play positive roles in making the country and the world they live in safer, united and develop.

He noted that while Nigeria is being confronted by various challenges (economic, security, social, health and political), the decision of her citizens to display the virtues and values represented by Jesus Christ will help in quickly reversing the negative trend and put the country on a path of genuine development.

He said, “I appeal to all Nigerians to adopt a spirit of sacrifice borne out of love — for each other and for our dear country. I firmly believe that adopting such a spirit will help us overcome the many negative developments that threaten to break the bonds of our nationhood, reunite us and help us grow together as a nation.

“That is the only way that the lengthy fasting our brothers and sisters went through during the just ended Lent period will be a beneficial exercise. We must use this period to demonstrate that we are first Nigerians before being Christians or Muslims. Nigerians, no matter in what way they worship God, should embrace the fear of God and not just be overtly religious.

“Once again, I congratulate all our Christian brothers and sisters on this 2021 Easter. Happy Easter to all of you”, Saraki stated.

