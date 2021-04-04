Easter: Saraki greets Christians, urges Nigerians to adopt spirit of sacrifice

In a statement by Yusuph Olaniyonu, his spokesperson, Saraki noted that Easter represents the sacrifice Jesus Christ made for the benefit of mankind and that those who believe and follow his teachings must also accept the need for them to play positive roles in making the country and the world they live in safer, united and develop.

He noted that while Nigeria is being confronted by various challenges (economic, security, social, health and political), the decision of her citizens to display the virtues and values represented by Jesus Christ will help in quickly reversing the negative trend and put the country on a path of genuine development.