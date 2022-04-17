RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Easter: Osinbajo prays for restoration, prosperity in Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured Nigerians of the restoration of peace and a more prosperous future for all regardless of current challenges.

Yemi Osinbajo (BusinessDay)
Yemi Osinbajo (BusinessDay)

Osinbajo spoke with State House correspondents after the Easter Sunday service at the State House Chapel, Aso Villa, Abuja.

According to him, Easter is a key celebration for Christians because of its significance.

“My message is really a prayer; the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ is a defining moment for us Christians; and one of the most important things to bear in mind is the resuscitation of hope.

“Where there is despair, I pray that hope would be restored, where there is fear, I pray that there is courage and confidence.

”Where there is deprivation, I pray that there is prosperity, and there is abundance.

“There may be things that appear dead but the power of the resurrection is one that assures us that life will come after death.

“So, we are completely confident especially for our country that everywhere we suffer deprivation, there will be restoration, and that is the promise of the resurrection,” he said.

Easter Sunday is celebrated worldwide by Christians to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.

Osinbajo was joined at the service by his wife, Dolapo, Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha, and a member of the House of Representatives, Danjuma Shiddi, both from Taraba State, among other senior officials in the presidency.

News Agency Of Nigeria

