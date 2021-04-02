A lawmaker, Mr Gbolahan Yishawu, has urged Nigerians to use the Easter celebrations to take the COVID-19 vaccine against the deadly virus as Christians across the world celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Yishawu, representing Eti-Osa Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly, made this known on Friday in his Easter message to Nigerians and his constituents on Friday in Lagos.

The lawmaker, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Economic Planning, assured Nigerians that the vaccine is safe.

Yishawu appealed to the people to disregard any contrary information as regards the vaccine.

He also called on Nigerians to use the Easter period to pray for divine intervention to end insecurity in the country.

“We need to pray against kidnapping and killings and the security of entire nation. There is also need for sober reflection at this period. .

“May the hope, faith and love that Easter brings remain alive in our hearts today and always.

“Happy Easter to you and your family. I want to also remind us that COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective please get vaccinated,” he said.