Balarabe-Abdullahi, in a press statement signed by his Press Secretary, Jibrin Gwamna, made available to News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Saturday in Keffi, charged Nigerians to reinforce the bond of brotherhood and good neighbourliness, while hoping for a brighter and better country.

“The essence of Easter celebration is mainly to remember the agony, death and the resurrection of Jesus Christ who died on the cross to give salvation to mankind, ” he said.

The speaker felicitated with the Christian communities on the Easter celebration, while enjoining them to imbibe the virtues of the unique occasion which centered on sacrifice that will engender peace and unity of all Nigerians.

“Other virtues for the Christian faithful to emulate include love, tolerance, forgiveness, courage and humility for the overall progress of the society,” he said.

Balarabe-Abdullahi wished Christians and other Nigerians a happy Easter celebration and urged all well-meaning Nigerians to assist the less privileged in order to better their standards of living.

The speaker also called on religious, traditional and political leaders to preach peace among their subjects, just as he emphasised the need for everyone to be security conscious before, during and after the Easter celebrations.

He also called on Nigerians to support government and the security agents in their quest to safeguard the country.

The speaker called on Nigerians to remain peaceful, law abiding, respect constituted authorities and to be their brother’s keepers in the interest of development.

“Let us continue to be our brother’s keepers and co-exist peacefully as no religion preaches violence and hatred, but all religions preach peace and unity,” he said.