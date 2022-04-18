RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Easter: Imo will overcome current travails – Uzodimma

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has expressed optimism that the state will overcome its current travails.

Gov Hope Uzodinma of Imo State (Imo state govt)
The governor’s Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachuku, in a release on Sunday, said that Uzodimma gave the assurance in his Easter message at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Parish, Ozuh Omuma, Oru East Local Government Area.

Uzodimma enumerated the travails to include the killing of innocent citizens, burning of public and private property, burning of police stations and the killing of policemen, among others.

He urged the congregation to join him in beseeching God to touch the heart of those perpetrating the violence to repent in the spirit of Easter “as we mark the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ”.

He noted that the killings in parts of the state were politically motivated as against reports in some quarters that they were the handiwork of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

According to him, personal property of opposition politicians were hardly affected by the menace in the state, an indication that politicians could not be exonerated from the killings and wanton destruction of property.

He called on those behind the dastardly acts to repent quickly before government would go after them, adding that the killing of innocent Imo people must stop henceforth.

“These are the activities of wicked politicians who are unrepentant and have continued to sponsor the killings of their fellow brothers.

“They are challenging God because when you are after the creation of God, you are after God.

“My government is not weak, my government is only God-fearing. The only thing is that we hate to let blood.

“We cannot allow the killing of innocent citizens and the activities of non-state actors in the form of criminals and hoodlums to overtake the political space “, he said.

Earlier in his homily, the Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Isaac Onwuanumkpa, described Easter as the highest celebration of Christendom.

He described the resurrection of Jesus Christ as “the only connection that links Christians to God through his son.”

