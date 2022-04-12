RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Easter: FG declares Friday and Monday Public holidays

Ima Elijah

FG has declared Friday, April 15 and Monday, April 18, 2022, as public holidays to mark the 2022 Easter celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, announced the holiday on behalf of the federal government on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

In a statement, Dr Shuaib Belgore, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, issued on his behalf, Aregbesola urged Christians to emulate the attributes of sacrifice, togetherness, forgiveness, kindness, love, peace and patience, which were the attributes and practices of Jesus Christ, as exemplified by his ministry on earth.

Aregbesola also called on Christians and all Nigerians alike to use the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration to pray for an end to all security challenges bedevilling every part of the country.

He assured that the federal government will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the recent attacks by undesirable elements on the highways, airport and the railway are timely brought to an end.

Security is everybody’s business. I, therefore, urge Nigerians and foreigners resident in our country to display a high sense of citizenship and public-spiritedness at this critical time in the history of our country, by supporting the efforts of all security agencies in bringing peace and security of lives and property of the citizenry,” the ministry’s statement reads in part.

Easter is a Christian festival and cultural holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day of his burial following his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary c. 30 AD. It is the culmination of the Passion of Jesus, preceded by Lent (or Great Lent), a 40-day period of fasting, prayer, and penance.

Ima Elijah

