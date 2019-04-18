This was contained in a press statement by the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

He enjoined all Christians to emulate the exemplary attributes of Jesus Christ amongst which are tolerance, love and peaceful co-existence.

Dambazzau urged Nigerians within and outside the country to use the occasion to pray for the peace, unity, and progress of Nigeria irrespective of the diversity in religious beliefs.

While wishing all Nigerians a happy and peaceful Easter celebration, Dambazau further called on them to support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in its determination to take the country to the next level.