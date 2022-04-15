Easter: Eko DisCo assures customers of improved service delivery

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government has declared April 15 and April 18 as public holidays to mark the celebration.

Idemudia extended the DisCo’s felicitation with Christians all over the world as they commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He noted that Easter is an important period that represents hope, salvation, and new beginnings.

Idemudia said, “we know how essential this holiday is to our customers, hence, we are poised to ensure adequate power supply.”

He said the electricity supply in Nigeria was currently impaired due to many challenges especially the system collapse and low allocation from the national grid having suffered three breakdowns within a month.

Idemudia said this had caused outages and irregular power supply across the country.

“We are, however, working assiduously with the custodian of the transmission network, Transmission Company of Nigeria, to restore normalcy and provide adequate power supply during and after the festive period,” he said.

In celebrating the Easter holidays, Idemudia enjoined customers to make use of any of the company’s official social media platforms for their complaints and enquiries.

“This is in line with the strategic plan of the organisation to engage more with its customers vis-a-vis improving its customer service index.

“Our technical team is on standby to promptly clear any fault that may emanate within our network,”he added.

Idemudia further appealed for more support from the customers in fighting vandalism which he described as a plague to the company’s network.