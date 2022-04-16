RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Easter: CP Alabi assures Lagosians of adequate security

The Commissioner for Police, Lagos State, CP Abiodun Alabi, has felicitated Christian faithful in the state on the 2022 Easter celebrations.

Commissioner for Police, Lagos State, Abiodun Alabi. [Punch]
This is contained in his goodwill message, signed by the Lagos State Command Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, on Friday in Lagos.

Hundeyin said that the CP ordered intensive security of all public spaces to ensure that Lagosians enjoy a crime-free Easter celebration.

“In line with his policing vision, CP Alabi has directed all area commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), tactical commanders and intelligence officers to deploy adequate human and operational resources to all strategic and vulnerable points across the state to forestall any form of breach of security.

“Deployed officers have been charged to be professional, courteous but firm in the discharge of their duties.

“The CP, therefore, gives assurances that the emplaced security architecture would be closely monitored and reviewed as required in a bid to sustain the existing peace in Lagos State,” he said.

The spokesman also said that Alabi equally enjoined everyone to be security conscious, vigilant and report any untoward incident to the nearest Police Station.

