Easter: CP Alabi assures Lagosians of adequate security

Hundeyin said that the CP ordered intensive security of all public spaces to ensure that Lagosians enjoy a crime-free Easter celebration.

“In line with his policing vision, CP Alabi has directed all area commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), tactical commanders and intelligence officers to deploy adequate human and operational resources to all strategic and vulnerable points across the state to forestall any form of breach of security.

“Deployed officers have been charged to be professional, courteous but firm in the discharge of their duties.

“The CP, therefore, gives assurances that the emplaced security architecture would be closely monitored and reviewed as required in a bid to sustain the existing peace in Lagos State,” he said.