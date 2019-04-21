Oluwaniyi made the call in his Easter Sunday sermon entitled “Resurrection the Heart of the Christian Message” at the Basilica of Grace Anglican Church, Abuja.

He urged women to start preparing for governance in 2023, adding that they would play important role in Nigeria’s politics.

According to him, Nigeria has many women that can perform better than men, and if women rule, there will be a good difference.

The cleric recalled that Jesus appeared first to a woman, Mary Magdalene, after His resurrection, and said “that is to show that women are special”.

He said that Easter, also referred to as Resurrection Sunday, was celebrated in Christendom to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus from the dead.

He assured Nigerians that peace would reign in the country again “because Jesus lives in Nigeria”.

Oluwaniyi said that resurrection was the strength of the Christian faith, adding that the power in the resurrection was available to bring peace to Nigeria.

He said that anyone working against peace of Nigeria would fail because Jesus had risen from the dead, and would bring the desired peace to the country.

He advised Christians not to lose hope in spite of challenges they may be facing, and assured that they would overcome.

“The resurrection power is available to solve whatever problem you may be faced with, nothing can stop your testimony and greatness.

“So, do not lose hope because Jesus is alive,” he said.