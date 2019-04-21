Mr Ade Adetimehin, the state Chairman of the party said this on Sunday in a statement signed by Mr Alex Kalejaye, the Publicity Secretary of APC in Akure.

“We urge Christians to be guided by the ideals and virtues that the Lord Jesus Christ lived and died for, in their lives and conducts.

“That is a sure way to make meaning of the supreme sacrifice.

“We view religion as a tool to fortify unity, tolerance and love for the adherents and neighbours; with that, conversion would become an easy task,’’ Adetimehin stated.

The party chieftain felicitated with Christians in the state and across the country on the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He enjoined leaders in all capacities to emphasise and preach the message of compassion, hope, justice, fairness and equity, within their folds, in the spirit of Easter.

He also gave members of APC in Akure assurance of the party’s determination to promote their interest and welfare.

ALSO READ: NJC approves President Buhari’s request to appoint Tanko as Ag CJN for 3 months

“We must continue to build confidence among ourselves and consistently harp on qualitative governance to reposition our party for victory in future elections.

“We commend the display of understanding by all the stakeholders in the state thus far and urge them to continue to work for the unity and development of the party.’’