Earth Day: Adeleke approves climate agenda for Osun

The approval is contained in a statement by Malam Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson to the governor, on Saturday in Osogbo.

According to the statement, the climate agenda is part of the state government’s efforts to mark the World Earth Day.

The statement noted that the new agenda included the making of a climate change and adaptation policy for state.

It also included the creation of the state climate advisory board, the establishment of climate tracking research unit at the state University and the development of annual state energy report.

The statement added that the hosting of a post COP 27 conference for sub-national entities in Nigeria is also part of the agenda.

The 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Paris Agreement (COP 27), was held from Nov. 6 to Nov. 20, 2022 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

A decision was made at the conference to establish and operationalise a loss and damage fund.

The statement quoted Adeleke as saying that the approval of the climate programme was in fulfillment of his election promises to address the threatening environmental crises facing Osun and the world at large.

“I take note of global climate crises and I believe we cannot leave the issue to the Federal Government alone.

“States must take active part in the movement to save the planet from imminent extinction. Our climate agenda is all inclusive,” he said.

According to the statement, Adeleke, on the Earth Day, directed the announcement of the climate agenda to reconfirm his administration’s resolve to make Osun the most climate friendly state in Nigeria.

“Our administration will invest in making Osun a truly green economy by mainstreaming climate matters in health, education, infrastructure, finance, mining, technology as well as gender and youth matters.

“Our state will become truly resilient and emerge as a strong partner in the climate adaptability movement,” he said.

