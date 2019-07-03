Mr Michael Bonner, Senior Police Advisor, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs in the Embassy made the recommendation at the commemoration of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking held in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that commemorating the day, the Embassy also showcased the success of its “Reclaiming Futures in Northern Nigeria (REFINN)” Project.

The project was supported by the U.S Department of State, sponsoring nine Alumni members for a three-week facility tour regarding drug abuse, prevention, rehabilitation and treatment.

Bonner said that creating awareness on the dangers of illicit drug use in schools was the most effective strategy the United States used in preventing drug among youths, urging Nigeria to take a cue from that.

He explained that educating children between the ages of 10 to 15 years would make them enlighten early enough on how dangerous and unhealthy narcotic substances could be before they get exposed to them.

Bonner said that the availability and cheapness of narcotics like Codeine in cough syrup, Tramadol and Metamaphine pose an emerging threat to more drug abuse menace in Nigeria if not urgently dealt with.

He said that more worrisome was the fact that Nigeria had moved from a transshipment point to becoming high consumers of narcotics.

Bonner said this was revealed in the recent reports by the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) which stated that 14.3 million Nigerians were drug users.

“Nigeria should start considering using the education system and tell school children on how unhealthy and dangerous drugs can before they get use to the environment.

“One of the things we did in the United States which has been a big success is that we have a National Day to bring awareness on the dangers of drugs.

“We go round to teach school children, we have resource officer from DEA who go to schools to talk to children from ages of 10-15 about the dangers .

“As National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) becomes more effective in stopping drugs from getting out of Nigeria, it stays here.

“There is need to focus inside Nigeria as there are a lot of youths getting addicted to codeine cough syrup mixed with Tramadol, a very addictive narcotic to get high on.

“It is very cheap. Once they made it cheap, it became a huge problem,”Bonner said.

Bonner, however, commended the National Agency for Food and Drug, Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for restriction on the sale of codeine cough syrup which he described as a step in the right direction.

Also speaking, Mr Sterling Tilley, Cultural Affairs Officer of the Embassy said that tackling drug abuse needs to be a whole led government’s effort, Federal, State and Local Governments levels.

He said that effective measures also need to be adopted to stem the tide of drug addiction because it could wreck individuals, family, and the whole country.

Tilley said that the REFINN Project alumni have put their U.S programme knowledge and experiences into use to develop a culturally appropriate drug abuse prevention approach for Nigeria’s North where drug abuse was on the rise.

He said that just like the “Just say No” campaign in America, he was optimistic that REFFIN, a home grown project would create great impact in preventing the rise of drug abuse, especially among the youths.

Mr Tajjudeen Suleman, a REFINN team member, said that one of the recommendations from the project was the need to sustain positive interactions with secondary school students who constitute most vulnerable groups in the society.

He said that unfortunately, schools and homes are not well equipped to have a heart to heart talk with these students who need a listening heart to open up to.

Suleman said that over 400 students have benefitted from REFFIN’s training in Kaduna, Kano, Gombe States and the FCT with 297 youths becoming drug use Ambassadors to preach against the use of drugs.

He said that these ambassadors have moved to open drug free clubs in their schools.

NAN reports that the United Nations General Assembly set aside June 26 every year as International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking to strengthen actions to achieve the goals of an International Society free of drug abuse.