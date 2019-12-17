In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju in Abuja on Tuesday, BMO said the passage was an indication of the progressive leadership evolving under the present administration.

Akinsiju recalled that since the return to democratic governance in 1999, Nigeria’s budget cycle had remained problematic, disconnected and in most cases militated against the development of the country.

He added that the 2019 budget was passed in April 2019.

According to him, Buhari’s desire that Nigeria returns to the January-December budget cycle has spurred the National Assembly into action as members speedily passed the budget on schedule.

“This positive development will bring about a lot of gains for the country, both within and outside, as even development partners will easily align their projects, plans and programmes with our new budget cycle.

“The passage of N10.59 trillion recorded about N263.946 billion addition by the National Assembly.

“It is worthy of note also that based on the importance the Federal Government attaches to education, the education sector got the second largest allocation of N490 billion, after Defence.

“The early passage of the budget did not happen by chance, but as a result of the cooperation currently existing between the Executive and the Legislature,” he said.

Akinsiju said BMO shared the President’s elation when he said: “It is my pleasant duty, today, on my 77th birthday to sign the 2020 Appropriation Bill into Law.

“I am pleased that the National Assembly has expeditiously passed this Bill. Our Federal Budget is now restored to a January to December implementation cycle,” he said.

ALSO READ: Buhari: ‘This democracy is too slow for my liking’

This, Akinsiju said, would augur well for the much anticipated development across all socio-political sectors of the country as the unnecessary delays and politicking that characterised the system in the past have been eliminated.

He also noted that in some aspects of the budget where there were additions or subtractions by the legislators, they were meant to add value and complement the work of the Executive with a view to achieving the intended objectives for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“Suffice it to say that both arms of government are working in harmony towards delivering democracy dividends to Nigerians as quickly as possible,” BMO said.