Eagle Square: APC reacts to Kwankwaso’s allegation

Adams Oshiomhole

(Guardian)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to former Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso’s allegation.

Kwankwaso alleged that the Federal Government stopped him from using the Eagle Square for his declaration rally.

The former Governor’s request to use the facility was turned down barely 24 hours to his rally, forcing him to pick another venue.

APC’s reaction

Speaking on the incident, APC spokesman, Yekini Nabena described the allegation as misplaced.

According to Daily Post, he said “The allegation is unnecessary and misplaced. We should not be dragged into a private transaction involving entities we have no business with.

“In any case, the 2019 elections will not be won by cheap campaign ground antics but actual votes from the Nigerian electorate who are wise and know who is working in their interest.

ALSO READ: Saraki fumes: "Eagle Square belongs to all Nigerians"

“Never again will we return governance of our dear country to the hands of those that selfishly have held us back for years.”

Vice-President Atiku Abubakar also condemned the Federal Government for allegedly rejecting Kwankwaso’s reques to use the Eagle Square.

