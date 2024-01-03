Each student gets ₦50k as Sokoto lawmaker disburses ₦142m to 2,840 indigenes

At the flag-off in Sokoto, Lamido said that the beneficiaries were drawn from the eight local government areas in his senatorial district.

He said that each student would get ₦50,000.

The senator was represented by the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Illela Local Government Area, Alhaji Muhammad Alaaro.

He said that the initiative was to support students from the state in view of the economic hardship in the country.

He said that members of his constituency had been facing security challenges in addition to the economic challenges caused by fuel subsidy removal.

He hoped that the gesture would reduce the students’ suffering.

The senator said that 1,000 students had benefitted from a similar gesture in the last three months.

The lawmaker gave the assurance that he would do more to support students as a strategy to empower the youth.

He advised the students to use the money well.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mustapha Abubakar, a students’ union leader in Illela Local Government Area, said that Lamido had proven to be a good leader and demonstrated commitment to developing the state.