E-customs introduction to ensure efficiency in securing borders –ACG

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Zonal Coordinator, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Zone A, ACG Modupe Aremu, on Wednesday said that the introduction of E-customs would ensure efficient policing of borders.

Nigerian Customs Officials
Nigerian Customs Officials

Aremu made this known at the decoration of promoted officers in the zone in Lagos.

According to Aremu, in policing our borders, this had to do with e-customs and with e-customs we are talking about complete automation of processes.

“Also, the borders would be manned electronically, we will have drones and area surveillance of the borders, which would help us to secure our borders effectively,” he said.

Aremu pointed out that today’s decoration of promoted officers was a day of joy for her, given the number of promoted officers in her zone.

“It is indeed a big day for us in the zone. For those officers that were not promoted, very soon examinations are coming up and so I enjoin them to prepare very well for the next examination.

“For those that were elevated, to whom much is given, much is expected.

“For the new ranks, new responsibilities and they should carry the service going forward,” she said.

Ms Nkiru Nwala, the Public Relations Officer of the zone, who was among the promoted officers noted that the promotion was a challenge for her to work harder due to the added responsibility.

“I am short of words on the way I feel today, I feel great, elated and also challenged. It’s kind of mixed feelings for me, I feel challenged because this is a huge responsibility.

“I am assuring the service, on behalf of all of us from 2009 upwards, that we will not disappoint the service.

“We are grateful to the Comptroller General of Customs for the promotion and we are not taking this for granted, we assure that we will make him proud,” she said.

Also, another promoted officer, Comptroller Mohammed Babandede said that he was grateful for the promotion.

“We are grateful to the management of customs and I know to whom much is given more is expected and we will surely make them proud,” he said.

“For those that did not make it, God’s time is the best, this is our time and I believe their own time will come,” he said.

