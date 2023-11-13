ADVERTISEMENT
Dutse indigenes in Abuja call on FCTA to fix bad roads

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some of the residents told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the bad roads had slowed down businesses and increased hardship in the area. Victory Smart, a commercial tricycle operator, said he took the daily risk of leaving his tricycle at Dutse Market rather than taking it to his house because the road had become impassable.

He lamented that this was apart from spending heavily on the repair of the tricycle as it regularly broke down on the bad road network in the area.

“With the current inflationary rate in the country, one cannot break even in business.

“I beg the Bwari Area Council to come to our aid and fix the roads. If this is the only thing it will do for us, we will be grateful,’’ he said.

Peter Abubakar, a commercial bus driver, shared Bala’s views, saying that the roads in the area quickly affected his tyres making him due for replacement too often. He expressed regret at plying roads in the area and said he was incurring losses every day.

Another motorist, Godwin Peters, expressed the same views, adding that government needed to do something fast.

“One ends up spending all his earnings to fix the vehicle because of bad roads,’’ he added.

Other residents and business people in the area also expressed the same misgivings about the roads and pleaded with government to repair them.

