CAP Plc’s brand Dulux & Rele Art Foundation collaborate to ignite creativity in Nigeria's artistic community

This collaborative initiative aims to provide a platform for mid-career artists in Nigeria and the diaspora; enabling them to showcase and explore their creative talents. The programme spans three months and offers essential support for artists on their journeys.

As a testament to their commitment to developing Nigeria’s creative economy, CAP Plc, through its premium brand Dulux, has sponsored the talented artist Ameh Egwuh.

Ameh’s art embodies the vibrant colours and creativity that define CAP Plc's products. His ability to infuse life and emotion into his pieces perfectly aligns with CAP Plc's mission of bringing colour to the lives of its customers.

This meaningful connection between his artistry and CAP Plc's mission led to his selection for sponsorship in the R2 residency programme.

CAP Plc aspires to combine its expertise in colour with the realm of arts; aiming to nurture creativity and elevate the artistic journey of young African talents.

By partnering with the Rele Art Foundation and sponsoring artists like Ameh Egwu, CAP Plc seeks to ignite a renewed appreciation for African creativity and provide a platform for artists to thrive.

Bolarin Okunowo, MD CAP Plc, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating that the partnership is organic, and a prime opportunity to support the artistic community and contribute to the growth of Nigeria's creative economy.

CAP Plc recognizes the importance of investing in young talents and believes that this collaboration will further solidify its commitment to nurturing creativity in Nigeria and beyond.

