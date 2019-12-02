The event was themed “Productivity for National Re-Engineering, Security and Growth”, the aim was to recognize institutions and individuals who continuously contribute to the nation’s socio-economic growth and development.

Dufil Prima Foods Plc., a joint venture between the Tolaram Group, Salim Group and Kellogg’s Company; was awarded for contributing to its productivity improvement in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector and excellent performance in corporate social responsibilities. Dufil is the home to Nigeria’s number one instant noodles brand “Indomie” and is also one of Africa’s leading FMCG companies.

DUFIL’s key contributions to the society that were applauded at the event include:

Capacity building and employment creation across Nigeria in various states, including Lagos, Rivers, Ogun, among others. Since its incorporation in 2001, the company has created jobs for over 600, 000 youth and women across its value chain.

in the country with its products, as well as their affordability. Contribution to agricultural development in Nigeria as the company’s backward integration has supported local farmers, as the raw materials required by the company are procured locally.

DUFIL felicitated for contributing to Nigeria’s growth

The event was graced by prestigious dignitaries like His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari (President Federal Republic of Nigeria), who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Honorable Minister, Federal Ministry of Labor and Employment, Senator (Dr.) Chris Nwabueze Ngige, OON ; and other notable leaders from the industry.

In his keynote speech, President Buhari stated, “To the awardees, I say a big congratulations. We celebrate you for your outstanding achievements and breakthrough in your different areas of enterprise. To whom much is given, much more is expected. I trust that this award will propel you to greater heights and to do more for sustainable growth in our country.”

On receiving the award on behalf of Dufil Prima Foods Plc.; the C.E.O. Tolaram Group (West Africa) - Mr. Pawan Sharma expressed his gratitude and cited it as recognition of the company’s unending efforts and contribution to Nigeria’s economic growth.

Mr. Pawan Sharma commented “This award serves as an attestation to our core values at Tolaram Group. Since inception, one of our foremost goals is to add value, not only to our consumers but to the nation at large. Dufil Prima Foods Plc. remains committed to consumer delight and adding values to our stakeholders across the country and the continent at large. I would like to thank the Nigerian Government and the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for this honorable recognition.”

