Operatives of the Department of the State Service (DSS) reportedly visited the home of the editor of Premium Times, Musikilu Mojeed to inquire about the source of information the newspaper published on the rift in the presidency.

The online newspaper, Premium Times had recently published a report exposing the rift between the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno and President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff Abba Kyari.

The newspaper was said to have got the information about the conflict in Buhari’s circle from a leaked memo that was said to have been written by Monguno to service chiefs, warning them against taking orders from Kyari.

According to The Guardian, the DSS had earlier gone after Samuel Ogundipe, the newspaper's reporter who broke the news to provide the source of his information.

Two unmarked pickup vans packed close to the office of Premium Times in Abuja on Sunday. (The Guardian)

The DSS again on Sunday, March 1, 2020, visited the residence of the newspaper’s editor to inquire about the source of information of their report.

“They visited his house this morning but his wife did not allow them in,” Premium Times managing editor Idris Akinbanjo said.

Akinbanjo added that Mojeed’s wife, Haulat insisted she would not allow them in except her husband, who is currently out of Nigeria, says so.

The DSS operatives, who came in a Toyota Camry car, however, retreated when she alerted her neighbours to their presence, The Guardian reports.