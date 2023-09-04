Breaking news:
Plans for violent protests uncovered by DSS

Ima Elijah

DSS issues stern warning to those involved in this plot.

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) [Twitter/@DejiAdesogan]

According to a statement released by Peter Afunanya, the DSS Public Relations Officer, these protests are allegedly aimed at discrediting the Federal Government and security agencies in relation to various socio-economic issues.

Intelligence reports suggest that the individuals behind these plans include some politicians who are actively mobilising unsuspecting student leaders, ethnic-based associations, youth, and disgruntled groups to participate in these planned actions.

Afunanya also noted that the DSS has successfully identified the key leaders of this plot and is actively monitoring their activities to prevent any actions that could lead the nation into chaos.

In response to this development, the DSS has issued advice to Vice-Chancellors of universities and heads of tertiary institutions, urging them to discourage their students from engaging in activities that could disrupt public peace.

Furthermore, parents and guardians have been encouraged to counsel their children and wards to avoid participating in any behaviors or actions that go against the principles of law and order.

The DSS acknowledges the government's commitment to resolving the challenges facing the nation and warns those contemplating actions that may undermine national security to reconsider their choices. The statement concludes with a stern warning that the DSS is prepared to take legal action against individuals and groups involved in these plans.

Ima Elijah

