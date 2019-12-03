Dr Peter Afunanya, the Public Relations Officer of DSS disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the plot was to instigate protests, mass action and violence with a view to causing anarchy and destabilise the country.

According to him, these predetermined actions have been designed to take place simultaneously in major cities across the geopolitical zones in the coming weeks.

He said the plan was to target the yuletide seasons to accomplish the sinister motives.

“Considering the implications of these on public safety and national security, the service wishes to warn the anti-democratic elements responsible for the plots to desist from their inglorious acts.

“Consequently, parents are advised to rein in their wards and enjoin them not to allow themselves to be used to foment trouble.

“Heads of academic and public institutions are to warn their students and employees respectively against engaging in any untoward activity against public order,” he said.

He said the service and other sister agencies were at alert and would ensure peace and security in all parts of the country before, during and after the festive periods.

Afunanya urged law abiding citizens to go about their normal businesses without fear but report any suspected persons or breach of peace to the nearest security office.