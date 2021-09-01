RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

DSS says some groups planning negative media campaign against it

The Department of State Services (DSS) has raised alarm over plans by some subversive groups and individuals to undertake a negative media campaign against the Service.

The Public Relations Officer of the Service, Dr Peter Afunanya, said in a statement on Tuesday, in Abuja that the plan would involve the use fake news, propaganda and malicious narratives through sponsored articles, among others, to undermine the organisation.

He added that the Service had steadily monitored these activities, their perpetrators and therefore wished to inform the public to disregard the emerging trends and patterns.

The DSS spokesman pledged the commitment of the service to discharge its mandate without being distracted or silenced, while calling on those engaging in deliberate efforts to run the DSS down, to desist from the act or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.

