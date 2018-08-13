DSS says no weapon, money was found in Lawal Daura's home

news

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said that no weapon or money was found in the home of its former Director-General, Lawal Daura.

According to Punch, this was made known to newsmen in a statement issued by the agency’s spokesman, Tony Opuiyo on Monday, August 13, 2018, in Abuja.

Opuiyo also said that no search was conducted in Daura’s home by any security agency.

Speaking on the video showing a search being carried out in an apartment, the DSS spokesman said the video is fake.

He also called on Nigerians to desist from spreading fake news or information that might cause a breach of peace.

Opuiyo said “The attention of the Department of State Services has been drawn to the circulation of fake information and videos in which several items were said to have been recovered from the Katsina and Abuja homes of its immediate past Director General, Lawal Daura.

“These non-existent items include: N21bn cash, 400 assorted and sophisticated small arms and light weapons/rifles, and thousands of Permanent Voter Cards belonging to Niger Republic immigrants.

“In another video also in circulation, some persons believed to be personnel of a security outfit were seen forcing open safes stocked with money.

“The security operatives were described as executing a recovery operation at the Katsina home of the former DG.

“Consequently, the Service wishes to inform the public that these videos are false and should be disregarded.

“So far, no such recovery operations have been undertaken by the EFCC or any other security agency at DSS’ office or residences of the former DG.

“There is no doubt that different interests have continued to give varied accounts of the incident of last week at the National Assembly.

“It may, however, be recalled that the Presidency had pledged to carry out a detailed investigation regarding the alleged National Assembly siege.”

Lawal Daura was sacked by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo following the blockade of the National Assembly by DSS operatives on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.