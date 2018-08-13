Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

DSS says no weapon, money was found in Lawal Daura's home

Lawal Daura DSS says no weapon, money was found in ex DSS boss’ home

This was made known to newsmen in a statement issued by the agency’s spokesman, Tony Opuiyo on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Department of State Services (DSS) has said that no weapon or money was found in the home of its former Director-General, Lawal Daura. play

Former DSS boss, Lawal Daura

(Punch)

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said that no weapon or money was found in the home of its former Director-General, Lawal Daura.

According to Punch, this was made known to newsmen in a statement issued by the agency’s spokesman, Tony Opuiyo on Monday, August 13, 2018, in Abuja.

Opuiyo also said that no search was conducted in Daura’s home by any security agency.

Speaking on the video showing a search being carried out in an apartment, the DSS spokesman said the video is fake.

He also called on Nigerians to desist from spreading fake news or information that might cause a breach of peace.

Opuiyo said “The attention of the Department of State Services has been drawn to the circulation of fake information and videos in which several items were said to have been recovered from the Katsina and Abuja homes of its immediate past Director General, Lawal Daura.

“These non-existent items include: N21bn cash, 400 assorted and sophisticated small arms and light weapons/rifles, and thousands of Permanent Voter Cards belonging to Niger Republic immigrants.

“In another video also in circulation, some persons believed to be personnel of a security outfit were seen forcing open safes stocked with money.

“The security operatives were described as executing a recovery operation at the Katsina home of the former DG.

“Consequently, the Service wishes to inform the public that these videos are false and should be disregarded.

“So far, no such recovery operations have been undertaken by the EFCC or any other security agency at DSS’ office or residences of the former DG.

ALSO READ: 6 things you should know about the new DSS boss, Seiyefa

“There is no doubt that different interests have continued to give varied accounts of the incident of last week at the National Assembly.

“It may, however, be recalled that the Presidency had pledged to carry out a detailed investigation regarding the alleged National Assembly siege.”

Lawal Daura was sacked by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo following the blockade of the National Assembly by DSS operatives  on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

Mathew Seiyefa is the new acting Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Soyinka Nobel Laureate says Obasanjo gave out oil blocs for sexbullet
2 Oshiomhole APC chairman wants Buhari to recover $16bn reportedly spent...bullet
3 Lawal Daura Why former DSS boss reportedly disliked EFCC boss, Magubullet

Related Articles

Zaben cike gurbi Sakamakon zaben da aka gudanar ranar Asabar
DSS Invasion Presidency reacts to Saraki, Ekweremadu’s allegation
Lawal Daura Why former DSS boss reportedly disliked EFCC boss, Magu
Osinbajo Reno Omokri attacks Acting President for calling out pastors
Atiku I didn't establish American University of Nigeria to make money - Former Vice President
Saraki Senate President says Buhari has cooked up a new plot to throw him in jail
Drama Averted National Assembly will no longer resume this week

Local

The Presidency has described the outcomes of last Saturday’s polls in Bauchi, Katsina and Kogi states, where candidates of All Progressives Congress emerged winners of the bye-elections, as signs of electoral victory for Buhari/Osinbajo ticket in 2019.
By-Election Results Outcome represent vote of confidence on Buhari, Osinbajo ticket in 2019 – Presidency
More deaths have been reported from cholera outbreak in Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State, as government officials kept mum on the situation.
Cholera More deaths recorded in Kano as govt officials keep mum
Misau to Ojudu: You should be ashamed of indicting President Buhari
Misau to Ojudu You should be ashamed of indicting President Buhari
CAN reacts to Osinbajo’s comment on prosperity preaching
Osinbajo CAN reacts to Acting President’s comment on prosperity preaching