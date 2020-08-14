The Department of State Services (DSS) has dismissed recent claims made by a former presidential candidate, Obadiah Mailafia, about the state of insecurity in the country.

During an interview on a radio station on Monday, August 10, 2020, Mailafia claimed he got an intelligence report that a northern state governor is a commander of Boko Haram.

He said he got the information from talking to some former fighters of the terrorist group that has wreaked havoc in the northeast over the past 11 years.

The former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) also claimed that Boko Haram is planning an invasion of the southern region in a bid to trigger a second civil war.

His claims attracted public attention and an invitation from the DSS who interviewed him on Wednesday, August 12.

In a statement released on Friday, August 14, DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, said Mailafia's claims should be dismissed by the public.

"Dr Obadiah Mailafia's recent outburst aimed at playing to the gallery and creating unnecessary tension is a confirmation of his group's desperation to breach the peace," he said.

He noted that the politician failed to use the access he has to Nigeria's security agencies to report his claims because it's fake news designed to incite people under his control.

After Mailafia's Wednesday meeting with the DSS, he told journalists he was standing behind his claims, even though he said some of them were not corroborated.

"I know that I should have taken more care to corroborate some of the information I received, but perhaps some of it was uncorroborated," he said.

Afunanya said his public stance was condemnable because he had 'profusely apologised' for his claims during the meeting with the DSS.

Mailafia's claims prompted the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to fine Nigeria Info 99.3FM, the Lagos-based radio station on which he made his claims, the sum of N5 million for unprofessional conduct.

The commission in a statement on Thursday, August 13 accused the radio station of providing a platform for the promotion of unverifiable and inciting views that could encourage or incite to crime, and lead to public disorder.

NBC said Mailafia's comments were devoid of facts and that broadcasting the comments was in violation of certain sections of the controversial sixth edition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

"This is expected to serve as a deterrent to all other broadcast stations in Nigeria who are quick to provide platform for subversive rhetoric and the expositions of spurious and unverifiable claims, to desist from such," the commission said.

The latest code edition was recently signed despite a wave of criticism from the public who noted that it's an attempt to further trample on press freedom in the country, an allegation that has consistently trailed President Muhammadu Buhari's government.