Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

DSS reviewing cases of unlawful detentions, rights abuses – Acting DG

Matthew Seiyefa DSS reviewing cases of unlawful detentions, rights abuses – Acting DG

Seiyefa, who disclosed this during his maiden interaction with journalists on Thursday in Abuja, said the service would remain focused and professional in protecting national interest.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
DSS reviewing cases of unlawful detentions, rights abuses – Acting DG play

Matthew Seiyef

(naijanews)

The acting Director-General of the Department of State Services ( DSS), Mr Matthew Seiyefa, said the service was reviewing all cases of alleged unlawful detentions and human rights abuses by the service.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, appointed Matthew Seiyefa after sacking the former Director-General, Mr Lawal Daura, for unauthorised deployment of operatives of the service to lay siege to the National Assembly complex.

Seiyefa, who disclosed this during his maiden interaction with journalists on Thursday in Abuja, said the service would remain focused and professional in protecting national interest.

We are reviewing all issues that have brought about unhealthy perceptions about the service in recent times including detentions and perceived human rights abuses,“he said.

“We will respect the rights of groups or individuals as long as they are legitimate.

“We will work on the basis of our core roles and mandate which are the detection and prevention of threats against the internal security of Nigeria.

“We will not tolerate the abuse of freedom of Nigerians and we will not be intimidated nor cowed as we will protect our mandate,“ he said.

He said that the service would work to promote and protect the national interests and not individual or sectional agenda.

Seiyefa said that the service would do its best to diffuse the perception about it , adding that it was critical to the security architecture of the country.

He said it would also redouble its efforts to improve on intelligence gathering and analysis to guide policy formulation and security management.

He promised to partner with other security agencies and relevant stakeholders in the country to provide security to the citizenry.

The acting director-general said that the service would discharge its mandate within the tenets of rule of law as obtained globally.

On the continued detention of retired Col. Sambo Dasuki, former National Security Adviser, Seiyefa said it was early to make any definite decision as he was still studying cases before him.

He said that the service would collaborate with the media to project the activities of the service, adding that the appointment of a spokesman for the service was under active consideration.

“The issue of having a spokesperson to respond to media inquiries is under active consideration,“ he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Mathew Seiyefa 6 things you should know about the new DSS bossbullet
2 Saraki Read Senate President's full statement at world press conferencebullet
3 DSS Mattew Seiyefa replaces Lawal Daura as agency's DGbullet

Related Articles

Ita Ekpeyong EFCC raids home of ex DSS DG over alleged corruption
Fallout Ex DSS boss Daura has been accused of collecting bribe in Ghana-must-go bags
Lawal Daura Osinbajo got Buhari's approval to sack DSS boss - Adesina
Osinbajo Ex DSS boss Daura 'was rude to acting president' before his sack
Saraki Senate President calls for DSS probe over NASS invasion
DSS Invasion Ben Bruce believes in lies - Akpabio
Saraki Senate President says cabal, DSS planned National Assembly invasion for months
DSS Invasion Sule Lamido condemns incident at National Assembly
Saraki Read Senate President's full statement at world press conference
Lawal Daura Sacked DSS boss released from police custody, travel passport seized

Local

Dino Melaye reportedly staged his own kidnap to avoid trial
Melaye Senator absent at court trial again after kidnap claim
Saraki and Buhari
APC Saraki not fit to be Senate President, says ruling party
Professor Mahmood Yakubu
2019 Elections INEC appeals to electorate to register before Aug. 17 deadline
Nigeria's Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, pictured March 2017, ordered the dismissal of the DSS chief for the "unauthorised takeover" of the National Assembly, describing it as "a gross violation of constitutional order"
Osinbajo Current political happenings in Nigeria battle between good and evil - Acting President