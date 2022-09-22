RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

DSS rescues 27 human trafficking victims in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Department of State Services (DSS) Kano Command, has rescued and handed over 27 victims of human trafficking to the Joint Border Task Force Kano Command.

Department of Security Service(DSS) operatives.

He said that the victims were recruited from Oyo, Osun, Kogi, Ondo, Ekiti, Lagos and Ogun states.

According to him, the suspected victims and the suspected trafficker were set to travel to Libya for employment.

“They fall between the ages of 19 years and 40 years, with 23 females and four males,Babale said.

He explained that the Agency would arraign the suspect as well as reunite the victims with their families.

