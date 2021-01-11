The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned Nigerians to be alert to plans by criminal elements to incite religious crisis in some states in the country.

The agency's spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, said in a statement on Monday, January 11, 2021 that Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Rivers, Oyo, Lagos, and states in the southeast region are the targets of the criminals.

He said part of the plot includes using foot soldiers to attack some worship centres, religious leaders, personalities, key and vulnerable points.

"Consequently, Nigerians are advised to be wary of these antics and shun all divisive tendencies aimed at inciting or setting them against one another," he cautioned Nigerians.

He also warned those hatching the plot to desist in the interest of peace, and alerted other security agencies to ensure the maintenance of order across the country.

Afunanya also appealed to law-abiding Nigerians to report suspected breaches of peace around them to the nearest security agencies.